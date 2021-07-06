Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,959 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

