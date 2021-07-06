Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of NuStar Energy worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.