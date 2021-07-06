Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 14,593 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,593 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $227,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $1,264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 72.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

