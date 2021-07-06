Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,484 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 50,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $35.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

