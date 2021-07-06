Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,193 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,186,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $10,656,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 498,187 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 473,505 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,950,000 after purchasing an additional 332,263 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

