VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $18.52 million and approximately $966,047.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00060721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.72 or 0.00950221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00046249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.