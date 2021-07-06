Vidulum Price Tops $0.0223 on Major Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $159,611.85 and $334.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002033 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 201.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

