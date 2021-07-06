Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VKTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VKTX opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $483.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

