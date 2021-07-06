Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VWE opened at 11.68 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 9.65 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

