Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Short Interest Down 18.2% in June

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, CEO Carleton M. Miller bought 17,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $38,451.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $38,451.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VISL opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.64. Vislink Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact HD solution; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; and ultra-compact onboard solutions.

