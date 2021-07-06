Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 115.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 434,688 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,214 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.83%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

