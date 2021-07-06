Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOW3. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €256.00 ($301.18).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €211.20 ($248.47) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €220.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.