Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €256.87 ($302.20).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €211.20 ($248.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €220.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.