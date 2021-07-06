Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of VG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. 658,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,541. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -111.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,597,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,739,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,582,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,873 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

