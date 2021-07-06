W Resources (LON:WRES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Shares of W Resources Plc (LON:WRES) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 408699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.17. The stock has a market cap of £8.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

About W Resources (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

