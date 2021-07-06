Warp Finance Price Hits $153.45 on Major Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $717,219.44 and $45,651.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $153.45 or 0.00448165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

