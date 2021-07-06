WazirX 24 Hour Volume Hits $32.73 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, WazirX has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00003367 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $336.28 million and approximately $32.73 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00135175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00166430 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,931.25 or 0.99811352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.95 or 0.00952921 BTC.

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,584 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

