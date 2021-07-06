WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stake Reduced by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

WDFC opened at $255.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.47. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $183.55 and a 12-month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

