Wealthgate Family Office LLC Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX traded up $16.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $816.91. 4,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $759.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.