Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.53. The firm has a market cap of $848.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.78. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,263 shares of company stock worth $1,847,246. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.