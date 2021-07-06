Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 44,375 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 456.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,309,698 shares valued at $3,058,188,714. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

