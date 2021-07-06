Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 79.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,302 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth $327,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of SAFM opened at $186.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $195.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -429.27%.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.29.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.