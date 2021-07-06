Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Shares Down 10.1%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)’s share price dropped 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 174,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOWL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($83.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($82.93). Equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,715,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,440,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm acquired 125,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,012,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

