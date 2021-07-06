WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Get WesBanco alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $68,958,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,645,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 63.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.