Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 64,209 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 808,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,209 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $61,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 51,981 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after buying an additional 177,601 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,750,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,088,000 after buying an additional 891,793 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.37. 111,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,435,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.91 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,936 shares of company stock worth $15,219,132. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.