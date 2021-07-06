Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $116.03 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,609 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 1.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Micron Technology worth $116,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,892 shares of company stock worth $6,472,161 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,411,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

