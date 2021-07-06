Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $49.42 Million Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,228 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 2.11% of Federal Signal worth $49,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $3,491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. 1,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,205. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

