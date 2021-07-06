Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $51.11 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $51,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.09. 2,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.40 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

