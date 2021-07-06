Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $62.92 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,661 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Prologis worth $62,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Prologis by 140.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.89. 7,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,988. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

