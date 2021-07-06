Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 243,575 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4,712.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,575 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $81,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,596.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,953,000 after buying an additional 278,179 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $8.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.54. 58,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,910. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.