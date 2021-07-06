Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 183,072 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,072 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $93,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,126,076,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.37. 116,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,573,937. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

