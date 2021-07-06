Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes $66.04 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 519,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,041,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,453,000 after buying an additional 117,125 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12,237.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 532,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 528,058 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.38. 42,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.13. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $168.00. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

