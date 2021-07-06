Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Short Interest Update

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 5,650,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $231.70 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

