Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.42

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 518076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.16%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.