Wolfe Research Raises Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $105.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target lifted by Wolfe Research from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.35.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $109.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

