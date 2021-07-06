Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3,023.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $171.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.31.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

