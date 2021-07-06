Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $253.69 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $255.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

