Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $980,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUSE opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

