Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in LKQ by 14.3% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 60.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 168,552 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.9% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth $5,973,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

