Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 589,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after acquiring an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $673,915,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,758,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,734,000 after acquiring an additional 100,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

