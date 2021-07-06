Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

