Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,609 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

