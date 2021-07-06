Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Price Hits $142.77

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for about $142.77 or 0.00421337 BTC on popular exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $849,074.56 and approximately $2,883.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00058249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.27 or 0.00921557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00044808 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,947 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

