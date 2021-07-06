Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $212.27 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $34,070.24 or 0.99968159 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.67 billion and $212.27 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00038346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007820 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00063715 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001093 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 195,876 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

