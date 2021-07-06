Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,756,200 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 2,174,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.5 days.

XEBEF opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

XEBEF has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

