XMON Market Capitalization Hits $1.15 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, XMON has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $3,621.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be bought for approximately $767.20 or 0.02265507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00135128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00167005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,064.66 or 1.00590813 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.48 or 0.00943390 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.