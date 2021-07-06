XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 19,377 CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

CBAY opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $9.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

