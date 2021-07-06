XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Otonomy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Otonomy by 176.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 52,144 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.29. Otonomy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

OTIC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

