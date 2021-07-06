XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 13,206 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,550 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,040,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 161,250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

