XTX Topco Ltd Invests $69,000 in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,158 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 286,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 1,322,868 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $5,917,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

